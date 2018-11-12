‘Pokemon’ Meets Classic Cinema With These Crossover Posters

Pokemon fans have dreamed for years about what it would be like if the pocket monsters existed in the real world. It would certainly have an effect on movies, and one fan imagines what that might look like.

Artist AgentSilver732 shared some Pokemon infused interpretations of classic movie posters for films like Jurassic Park and Alien.

There is an incredible attention to detail in these reinterpretations of classic movies. There’s one based on Ridley Scott’s Alien, but instead the mysterious xenomorph egg has been replaced with the equally as mysterious Pokemon, Elygem. AgentSilver732’s spin on the tagline cutely replaces “space” with “spooky manor” as well. There’s a spin based on Simon Wincer’s Free Willy that replaces the killer whale jumping over a boy’s body with an equally as massive Wailord jumping over Ash Ketchum (with period correct attire as well).

The other two posters go the extra mile as they include credits for the Game Freak team as well. Replacing the credits of those who worked on each film with the team behind the games, the posters for “Tyrantrum Park” and “Skullfellas” are eye-catching. Not only are these great riffs on Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, they are full of Easter Eggs fans who look into the credits on each poster.

Now fans have an idea of what classic movies would be like with Pokemon instead of animals or certain actors, and suddenly the idea of a park full of rampaging fossil Pokemon does not sound bad at all.

