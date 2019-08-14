This Pokemon Cosplay Hilariously Fills in Cloyster’s Gaps

Although the Pokemon franchise is full of fan-favorite human characters with fun designs, one of the more popular avenues for cosplayers to take on is giving each of the Pokemon favorites a human spin. Fans have imagined all sorts of wild new looks for the further Pokemon away from traditional human designs to great success. Previous fun examples include a beachy new take on Magikarp, and cool translations for both Venusaur and Ivysaur, just to name a few.

Some Pokemon seem harder to translate to cosplay than others, but one take on the clam Pokemon Cloyster is quickly picking up steam online for offering a hilarious way to bring the floating clam into the real world. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a cosplay from the 2015 Comiket convention in Japan, unfortunately without the artist behind the work credited, but is quickly going viral after resurfacing due to the popularity of the most recent Comiket convention going on in Japan. Comiket is one of the biggest conventions among anime and manga fans in Japan because it’s when artists get the best chance to share and sell their work to other dedicated fans.

This includes various fanfiction stories, doujins, and especially cosplay. Like this Pokemon cosplay, this is a time where fans go all out. Hilariously making up for the fact that Cloyster cosplay wouldn’t be able to float, the impressively crafted Cloyster itself is bolstered by some pretty fancy clothing underneath. It gives Cloyster’s mischievous face a whole new meaning as now it just seems like someone is wearing the fancy shell as some kind of hat. Both impressive, and hilarious.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alolan League arc is now in full swing. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”