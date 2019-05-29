Pokemon Concept Art Brings An Icy Zapdos To Life

Pokemon fans are plenty familiar with the series’ legendaries, and that goes doubly for its first birds. Way back when, Pokemon went live with guys like Moltres, and it seems one fan is giving the birds a sweet makeover.

Or in this case, it is Zapados who is thriving. After all, a fan-artist reimagined the bird as an ice-type, and it has got fans freaking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, the artist ABZ showed their impressive take on Zapados. The piece, which can be seen below, shows how the legendary would look if its sparky spikes were taken away and replaced with icy peaks.

As you can see, several of Zapados’ feathers have been replaced with icicles including the ones over his beak. The rest of his body is given a teal makeover to cover up the usual yellow-and-black color scheme it usually rocks. Finally, the look completes itself with some light gray talons with sharp white claws.

Of course, fans have been quick to compare this makeover to the original ice-type bird. Articuno is the legendary that The Pokemon Company actually came up with, but this cool reimagining would sure get on with the bird. Frostdos and Articuno would make for a formidable pair, and fans can only hope this concept art becomes reality one should a future Pokemon game need new Alolan variants. Now, it is up to you to imagine how a fairy-type Moltres would look… that is, if this artist doesn’t beat you to it first!

So, would you like to see a Legendary bird do-over? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.