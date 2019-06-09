New Pokemon Corviknight Is Surprisingly Huge Compared to Other Pokemon

During the latest Nintendo Direct for Pokemon: Sword and Pokemon: Shield, a new bird-type Pokemon called Corviknight was revealed. Classified as a flying and steel type, it design appears to resemble a combination of a knight’s armor and a western jackdaw bird. Given that Generation VIII’s region Galar is based off of Great Britain, it makes sense that some of the Pokemon would be based off of animals that are native to there.

But when more information about Corviknight started to come out, one thing was made clear — this bird is huge.

Bulbapedia has the Pokemon listed at 165.3 pounds and a whopping 7-foot-3-inches tall, which instantly makes it larger than most humans. RJ Palmer, the concept artist for Detective Pikachu, pointed out on Twitter on Wednesday that Corviknight’s height means he towers over many famous Pokemon, including Charizard.

Charizard trying to look tough while staring at his chin pic.twitter.com/9FGfnbUDGZ — RJ Palmer 🔜 Anime Expo H3 (@arvalis) June 5, 2019

Though many consider Charizard to be the original dragon Pokemon, it typically stands at just 5-foot-7 and is only a Dragon type when he is mega evolved into Mega Charizard X.

Its unclear yet if Corviknight is part of an evolutionary line. Given his size and imposing features, it’s possible that he’s the second or even third evolved form of a much-smaller Bird type. During the Direct presentation, it was stated that the Pokemon would be used to help players travel to various parts of the Galar region they’ve already been to.

Other Generation VIII Pokemon that have been introduced thus far include starters Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble along with Gossifleur, its evolved form Eldegoss, Drednaw and the adorable Wooloo.

Palmer had recently gone viral for showing off some of his earlier realistic designs for both Charizard and Venusaur as he worked on Detective: Pikachu.

“Charizard was the very first thing I worked on and also one of the last. Charizard has always been one of my favorite designs,” Palmer wrote. It was super cool to see what the finished effects for Charizard looked like. His animations were so good!

Pokemon: Sword and Pokemon: Shield are slated to release globally on Nov. 15 on the Nintendo Switch.