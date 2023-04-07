Pokemon Cosplay Brings Back Officer Jenny

Pokemon has said goodbye to Ash Ketchum and is laying the groundwork for the two new trainers to take control of the anime adaptation in Liko and Roy. With supporting characters Misty, Brock, and Team Rocket seemingly set to join Ash and Pikachu following their departure from the anime, the status of many notable anime characters is still up in the air. With anime fans bidding a fond farewell to the trainers and other characters that came out of the Pokemon anime, one cosplayer has brought back Officer Jenny one more time.

Jenny did have a role to play in the past season of Pokemon's anime, Pokemon Journeys, but she didn't have much of a role in Ash's final episodes. Liko and Roy have had quite a few of their supporting characters revealed so far in the upcoming Pokemon Horizons, though Jenny, or any other law enforcement representative for that matter, hasn't been featured in promotional material for the upcoming season. Arriving on April 14th in Japan, the new season has yet to feature any older characters from the original anime, leaving many fans to wonder if characters like Jenny will make a comeback or if they joined Ash and Pikachu as they walked into the sunset.

Officer Jenny Ready For Duty

Throughout the Pokemon anime, Officer Jenny has been given new looks to match the different art styles used for Ash and Pikachu's long adventure. Officer Jenny has often been tied at the hip to Nurse Joy, with the two becoming some trusted allies to Ketchum over his long tenure as the star of the Pokemon anime. While she might not appear any time soon in the anime, her legacy as a supporting character in the series has definitely left an impact.

The allies that have been featured so far to assist Liko and Roy once they take over the television series are Friede, Captain Pikachu, and their fellow Pokemon researchers. Set to travel aboard an airship, the crew might act as back-up for the Pokemon protagonists when they encounter the Explorers, the group that is being touted as the villains of the new season. With Team Rocket out of the picture, following Ash to parts unknown, anime fans are left to wonder if the Explorers will live up to the legacy left by Jesse, James, and Meowth.

Do you think we might see Officer Jenny return in the new Pokemon season? Which anime favorites do you want to make a comeback in Liko and Roy's journey?