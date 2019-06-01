Pokemon Cosplay Puts Eye-Popping New Spin on Charizard

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu provided a whole new look at Pokemon as it introduced fans to a completely different Pokemon world than they were used to from the video game and anime iterations of the franchise. One of the biggest standouts for fans was the new take on Charizard, which had a pretty integral role in the final film. Fans loved how its realistic look translated to the film, but this cosplay provides a much…different look for the famous Pokemon.

Cosplay Artist @whoisjillea (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her eye-popping take on Charizard and provides a look that would have made Pikachu’s battle with Charizard in Detective Pikachu play out much differently than it did. Check it out below!

Omar Chaparro, who stars as Charizard’s trainer in the film, opened up about “working” with Charizard and a lot of work went into both bringing Charizard to life and believably acting alongside it. Like many fans, Chaparro would love to explore his character’s work with Charizard in the future. Chaparro working alongside a Charizard like this would have been a much different experience for fans, but no less fiery.

This is a spicy take on Charizard, but is in line with a cool cosplay trend in which fans give many of the series’ favorites a human-esque form. But now with this film, fans have a new way to bring Pokemon into the real world. Still, don’t expect this popular trend to go away any time soon as long as strong works like this are still being provided by cosplay artists.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, so there’s still time to check out Charizard in action. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.