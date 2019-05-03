Detective Pikachu Review Roundup

We’re a week away from the premiere of Detective Pikachu, and now the reviews for the first live-action Pokemon movie are finally starting to hit the public. Trailers for the Justice Smith- and Ryan Reynolds-starring film blends action with heartfelt humor, and now we know how critics are reacting!

It doesn’t look like Detective Pikachu will suffer from the dreaded curse of video game adaptations. While the reviews are mixed, they mostly skew to the positive range thanks to the performance of Reynolds as the wise-cracking detective.

ComicBook.com’s own Megan Peters praised the film in her review, praising the cast for their performances:

“With such high expectations weighing upon the film, Detective Pikachu proves Pokemon was made for live action. The film is full of heart and fulfills the wishes of fans both young and old. Even novices will leave theaters intrigued by the film’s colorful world and wish Detective Pikachu found a way to include a bit more action. As the movie comes to an end, Detective Pikachu feels like the first successful step to an all-out Pokemon journey all while delivering an uplifting adaptation worthy of beating the Elite Four.”

But what are other critics saying? Read on to learn more about the other reviews to Detective Pikachu!

Erik Davis of Fandango

#DetectivePikachu is a Pokémon fan’s dream movie – super adorable in spots w/ just enough action and humor to fuel a good time no matter your Pokémon knowledge. Plus, it’s got a choice Seinfeld reference, so points for that! pic.twitter.com/6beAGt6gSr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2019

Scott Mendelson of Forbes

Am holding my review until tomorrow at 7-ish, but #DetectivePikachu is indeed quite a bit of kid-friendly fantasy fun. It is a character-driven detective flick first, a kid-friendly fantasy second and (finally) a video game movie/IP cash-in third. #JusticeSmith is terrific. pic.twitter.com/D4wC2GLkF7 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 3, 2019

Kate Erbland of IndieWire

Writing this brought me no pleasure!!! I love Pikachu! I love those pocket monsters!!! Whyyyyyy https://t.co/TBMSbFM1X7 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 3, 2019

Mike Ryan of Uproxx

I still can’t believe I didn’t like DETECTIVE PIKACHU. I’m still really bummed out about this. Dang. https://t.co/7u4meeqcdl — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 3, 2019

Brian Truitt of USA Today

I reviewed #DetectivePikachu, which at least has Ryan Reynolds as the cutest gumshoe ever going for it. https://t.co/E0Q5ROkhRZ — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) May 3, 2019

Dave Trumbore of Collider

#DetectivePikachu is made for #Pokemon fans and features a hyper-cute title character, but its half-baked plot and ridiculous reveals will leave casual moviegoers scratching their heads. https://t.co/e9rLsYaoWe — Collider (@Collider) May 3, 2019

Joshua Yehl of IGN

You can now watch or read my @IGN review for #PokemonDetectivePikachu where @VancityReynolds delivers a super effective performance as a fuzzy Sherlock Holmes with an alarming caffeine addiction.https://t.co/xBjWL4K1Hi — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) May 3, 2019

David Sims of The Atlantic

DETECTIVE PIKACHU is a like successful recipe on Chopped; somehow they combined gummi bears, smoked salmon, and marmite into something that tastes great — David Sims (@davidlsims) May 3, 2019

Hoai-Tran Bui of /Film

‘Detective Pikachu’ Review: The Pokémon Adaptation Uses Heartfelt Nostalgia – It’s Mostly Effective! https://t.co/XAp2iVnNcq pic.twitter.com/YBMMBKeBLP — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 3, 2019

