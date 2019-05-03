Anime

Detective Pikachu Review Roundup

We’re a week away from the premiere of Detective Pikachu, and now the reviews for the first […]

We’re a week away from the premiere of Detective Pikachu, and now the reviews for the first live-action Pokemon movie are finally starting to hit the public. Trailers for the Justice Smith- and Ryan Reynolds-starring film blends action with heartfelt humor, and now we know how critics are reacting!

It doesn’t look like Detective Pikachu will suffer from the dreaded curse of video game adaptations. While the reviews are mixed, they mostly skew to the positive range thanks to the performance of Reynolds as the wise-cracking detective.

ComicBook.com’s own Megan Peters praised the film in her review, praising the cast for their performances:

“With such high expectations weighing upon the film, Detective Pikachu proves Pokemon was made for live action. The film is full of heart and fulfills the wishes of fans both young and old. Even novices will leave theaters intrigued by the film’s colorful world and wish Detective Pikachu found a way to include a bit more action. As the movie comes to an end, Detective Pikachu feels like the first successful step to an all-out Pokemon journey all while delivering an uplifting adaptation worthy of beating the Elite Four.”

But what are other critics saying? Read on to learn more about the other reviews to Detective Pikachu!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!

