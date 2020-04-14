These Pokemon Earbuds Come Complete with a Poke Ball Charger

Pokemon fans know a thing or two about Poke Balls, but you might think they are all the same. Whether you have an Ultra Ball or Master Ball, the item serves the same purpose in the series, but there are Poke Balls out there which flip the script. In fact, Razer has made its own high-tech Poke Ball which charges earbuds, and there’s no doubt you’ll want this adorable Pokemon merchandise ASAP.

The report comes from China where Razer will be selling this cute pair of cordless earbuds. There are plenty of audio tech on the market similar to these earbuds from Apple’s infamous AirPods and beyond. However, these Pokemon-themed earbuds have Pikachu by their side, so there is a clear winner here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon x Razer earbuds are totally cordless and have a yellow coating and Pikachu icon on the side. The buds have a 13mm driver unit that allows the unit to amplify bass music in high quality. Of course, the earbuds have all the latest tech like voice assistance, and they even provide a degree of noise cancellation for when your running through them Safari Zone or downtown.

The earphones will last three hours on a single charge, and its charging case is the real appeal here. It is shaped like the classic red-and-white Poke Ball, and it can provide five pull charges to the earbuds. This means this Pokemon headset gives fans 15 hours of total listening time, and fans can easily store their buds away in their Poke Ball when all is said and done.

For now, these earbuds are slated for release in China, and there are no plans for a U.S. import. However, you can try to get a pair from overseas after they hit shelves on April 16, 2020.

Would you buy earbuds like these? Or would you rather wait for a different Pokemon to get their own pair? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT – Nerdist