Pokemon: Here’s How a Poisonous Eevee Evolution May Look

One of major fan-favorites of the Pokemon franchise is Eevee due to its various possible evolutions, and each new generation of the video games introduced a few new types of Eeveelutions. But there are still several Pokemon types that have yet to get an official Eevee evolutionary form, and fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what these new spins could look like.

Artist abz-art has previously shared various cool spins on Pokemon such as an icy Zapdos, an electric-type Moltres, and even a water-type version of Venusaur, and now they have shared a poison-type spin for Eevee on Reddit. You can check out the cool work below!

Imagining a “Toxeon” evolution, this art sees a slender, scaly Eeveelution and replaces its standard fluff with a smog cloud. Though this Eeveelution is certainly not as outwardly cuddly as the other ones, it would certainly be a popular choice for fans if this type were incorporated into the actual video game series. But now the question is, what would you need to do to get this evolution? Teach it a certain poison move? Train it at a certain area?

Eeveelutions are such a big deal for the Pokemon franchise that it was important to include one of them for its big movie debut with Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. Though Flareon was ultimately selected for the cameo, it really could have been any one of the many possibilities.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, so there’s still time to check out Flareon in action. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.