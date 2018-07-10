‘Pokemon’ Reveals Gorgeous New Movie Poster

The upcoming Pokemon anime movie has debuted a stunning new promotional poster by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya.

Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story is set to debut this week, and the Pokemon Company is celebrating with a new movie poster. The poster depicts Ash and Pikachu walking near several of the other new characters set to debut in the new movie. Curiously, the only two Pokemon seen in the poster is Pikachu and an Eevee owned by the rookie trainer Lisa. Pikachu and Eevee are set to be the mascot Pokemon of the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the poster looks familiar, it’s because it was illustrated by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, who has worked on critically acclaimed anime such as Your Name and The Garden of Words. Shinomiya previously illustrated a poster for the last Pokemon movie, which depicted a PokeBall sitting in the grass that showed Ash and Pikachu’s reflection.

The upcoming Pokemon movie will continue the alternate timeline that began in Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You. The new movie serves as a loose “remake” of Ash’s time in the Johto region, although the movie doesn’t appear to be recreating any existing storyline from his first time there. The movie will show Ash and Pikachu visiting Fura City during its annual Wind Festival, where Lugia visits and blesses the city’s wind each year. Ash meets Lisa and several other characters whose destinies are set to converge during the Wind Festival. The new Mythical Pokemon Zeraora is also set to make an appearance in the upcoming movie.

Notably, Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story will be the first Pokemon movie to not be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama.

The new Pokemon movie debuts this Friday, July 13th. An international release will likely follow later this year, coordinating with the distribution of the new Pokemon Zeraora to fans.