Pokemon Executive Reveals Which Creature Was Made Just For Nurse Joy

Nurse Joy has always been a staple of the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his friends. Offering a sanctuary for injured Pokemon to recover after their numerous battles, this long running supporting character has managed to make her way to the newest incarnation of the Pokemon animated franchise, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon. With the new Alola region being explored, it was decided that Joy would need a new pocket monster to fit the new locale.

Twitter User DrLavaYT shared a transcript from an interview with Ken Sugimori, an executive for the Pokemon franchise and one of the original illustrators bringing these pocket monsters to life, where the executive shared the reasoning behind why Audino was created:

Ken Sugimori created Audino for one reason, and one reason only — because the anime needed a new Pokemon to stand behind Nurse Joy at the Pokemon Center. Oh, and also because they needed one more cute Pokemon. Okay, so there were two reasons. pic.twitter.com/9Zh4WRQMd6 — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) September 12, 2019

Audino wasn’t just created to be a new addition to Nurse Joy’s Pokemon Centers, but to also add yet another “cute Pokemon” to the pocket monsters’ roster. With over 800 Pokemon existing in the popular franchise, Audino joins a number of other cute creatures that encounter Ash and his friends as they attempt to become the greatest Pokemon trainers in the world.

