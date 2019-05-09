Pokemon Fan Art Creates A Team Rocket Family

Team Rocket blasts off at the speed of light, surrender now or prepare to fight! Jesse, James, and Meowth have been a trio since the inception of the Pokemon anime, looking to get their hands on any Pokemon they can find with a special desire to capture Ash’s favorite Pokemon, Pikachu. Its still up in the air as to whether this nefarious team will appear in the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, this didn’t stop an artist from creating a version of the team that have made a family of their own.

Twitter User Kiana Mai, who lists herself as a 21 year old artist at Disney TVA, put her talents to the test by creating an image of Jesse and James finally acknowledging their feelings and having a son and daughter of their own. Whether or not these kids will take up the family game and join Team Rocket to steal some Pokemon for themselves is still up in the air, though with their parents, I think it would pretty much be inevitable. While Meowth isn’t pictured here, surely he’s still hanging around the white picket fence of Team Rocket somewhere.

Team Rocket themselves were strong presences in the anime, dogging Ash and company for hundreds, if not thousands of episodes. Normally following the orders of the mob boss Giovanni, Jesse and James mostly hung out with Meowth and their two respective Pokemon: Arbok and Weezing. Meowth of course was unique in the fact that he was seemingly one of the only Pokemon in the world who was able to speak English, communicating with both Jesse and James and anyone who got in their path.

The Pokemon anime has over 1,000 episodes currently in the tank, following the young Pokemon trainer Ash as he travels from region to region, trying to be “the best there ever was”. Usually joined by former gym trainers Misty and Brock, the trio will usually face Team Rocket either every episode or nearly every other episode. While the fan art is fantastic, I don’t know if we’ll be getting a family from Jesse and James anytime soon.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

