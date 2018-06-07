‘Pokemon’ Fans Are Sharing Their PokeWeddings Online

For some fans the ultimate expression of both love and fandom is to combine the two with themed weddings and engagements and that is definitely true for fans of Pokémon. Now, fans are taking to Twitter to share their own PokeWedding stories.

This outpouring of creative, Pokémon-themed weddings and engagements isn’t a random event. You see, in the 1000th US episode of Pokémon the Series, Professors Kukui and Burnet got married in a beautiful waterfront ceremony attended by trainers and Pokémon alike. All day the official Pokémon Twitter account has been sharing moments from that romantic occasion and asking fans to share their own.

Wedding bells are ringing! 🎊 The 1,000th US episode of Pokémon the Series featured a beautiful wedding between Professors Kukui and Burnet. Now it’s your turn! We want to hear about your Pokémon-related wedding plans. Use #PokemonWeddings to share your pics and ideas! pic.twitter.com/W6QCbuDLrO — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 6, 2018

The result? A lot of incredible Pokémon-themed wedding, receptions, and engagements. From just simple elements like cakes or place settings to games of PokemonGo! to full-on Pokémon-themed everything devoted fans are sharing not just their special days but their love stories as well. There are even a few folks who might not be getting married anytime soon but already have their PokeWedding plans figured out. While we haven’t spotted anyone rocking Mew wedding and engagement rings, there are more PokeWeddings than we can fit into a PokeBall so we’ve gathered up some of our favorites.

Read on for some great PokeWeddings!

#PokemonWeddings Así mi boda, ya pasó un año pic.twitter.com/1r2pRhJB85 — DaXis Strife (@DaXis_Strife) June 6, 2018

One of the more common Pokémon elements at weddings? The cake! This couple not only incorporated Pikachu onto their cake, but onto these adorable cookies, too.

@Pokemon are looking for #PokemonWeddings stories, so here is my little contribution. I made these as the cake toppers for my wedding. Took 2 pikachu amiibo, and dressed them up as a bride and groom. Still my favorite part of the wedding (except the whole getting married bit) pic.twitter.com/5Dd3Pz6xJE — Dean Sullivan (@deanchan22) June 6, 2018

These Pikachu cake toppers!

That time I had an Eeveelution wedding cake. #PokemonWeddings pic.twitter.com/35qhTJLg6X — Adrienne Bienapfl (@ParadigmKiller) June 6, 2018

Of course, it’s not just Pikachu getting in on the cake action. This couple chose a sweet Eeveeloution cake.

And our tables were themed after our favorite nerd locations! Naturally this was one of my picks ❤️ #PokemonWeddings pic.twitter.com/amJNMnK34O — ??? Let’s Go! Chaka ??? (@princessology) June 6, 2018

This table designation is a creative, subtle way to incorporate Pokémon into the wedding!

My wife and I had a #PokemonWeddings last September 🙂 So much fun! pic.twitter.com/s2ir6PA1Cx — Ethan Goddard (@RealNerdEthan) June 7, 2018

This couple decorated with Pokémon and we’re pretty sure that’s a PokeBall-themed bow in the bride’s hair.

As fans since the beginning, we included a few #PokemonWeddings details when we said “I do” in October! pic.twitter.com/PP80U3YJZS — Amanda Carreiro (@AmandaFCarreiro) June 6, 2018

The Pikachu on the shoes is a perfect, subtle detail.

.@Pokemon We used some cute Pikachu plush to decorate tables at our wedding reception and I had a Pokemon-themed garter! And then some Gulpin tried to steal our cake, but fortunately they were caught just in time! #PokemonWeddings pic.twitter.com/H7ZftzqnWC — Ina (@sanglunaria) June 6, 2018

The PokeBall garter is adorable!

We had an entire Pokémon-themed wedding back in 2013! ?#PokemonWeddings pic.twitter.com/Jye7fJXdiR — Marielly Ruiz-Norris (@MariellyZoe) June 6, 2018

This couple went full Pokémon and we love it.

What do you think of these PokeWeddings? Let us know your favorite (or tell us about your own PokeWedding!) in the comments.