‘Pokemon’ Fans Are Sharing Their PokeWeddings Online

For some fans the ultimate expression of both love and fandom is to combine the two with themed weddings and engagements and that is definitely true for fans of Pokémon. Now, fans are taking to Twitter to share their own PokeWedding stories.

This outpouring of creative, Pokémon-themed weddings and engagements isn’t a random event. You see, in the 1000th US episode of Pokémon the Series, Professors Kukui and Burnet got married in a beautiful waterfront ceremony attended by trainers and Pokémon alike. All day the official Pokémon Twitter account has been sharing moments from that romantic occasion and asking fans to share their own.

The result? A lot of incredible Pokémon-themed wedding, receptions, and engagements. From just simple elements like cakes or place settings to games of PokemonGo! to full-on Pokémon-themed everything devoted fans are sharing not just their special days but their love stories as well. There are even a few folks who might not be getting married anytime soon but already have their PokeWedding plans figured out. While we haven’t spotted anyone rocking Mew wedding and engagement rings, there are more PokeWeddings than we can fit into a PokeBall so we’ve gathered up some of our favorites.

Read on for some great PokeWeddings!

@DaXis_Strife

One of the more common Pokémon elements at weddings? The cake! This couple not only incorporated Pikachu onto their cake, but onto these adorable cookies, too.

@deanchan22

These Pikachu cake toppers!

@ParadigmKiller

Of course, it’s not just Pikachu getting in on the cake action. This couple chose a sweet Eeveeloution cake.

@princessology

This table designation is a creative, subtle way to incorporate Pokémon into the wedding!

@RealNerdEthan

This couple decorated with Pokémon and we’re pretty sure that’s a PokeBall-themed bow in the bride’s hair.

@AmandaFCarreiro

The Pikachu on the shoes is a perfect, subtle detail.

@sanglunaria

The PokeBall garter is adorable!

@MariellyZoe

This couple went full Pokémon and we love it.

What do you think of these PokeWeddings? Let us know your favorite (or tell us about your own PokeWedding!) in the comments.

