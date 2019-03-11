Pokemon Reveals New ‘Rainy Day’ Pikachu Funko Pop

Pokemon knows how to rope fans in with merchandise, and it seems the company’s deal with Funko is cashing in on the skill. After all, a special Pokemon pop figure has been revealed, and the new piece will make fans as excited as they are… sad?

Not long ago, the team behind PPokemon‘s new Funko collection revealed a first-look at its next entry. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Pikachu stepped out with a Lucky Day figure that made fans feel good.

Now? Well, Pikachu is getting a bit weepy with his Rainy Day figure, but he’s got Castform to keep him warm at least.

Serebii Update: The latest Funko figure in the Day With Pikachu line has been revealed: A Day with Pikachu: Rainy Day Pokémon. Available later this month https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/keckFFct11 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 11, 2019

As you can see below, the new pop focuses on Pikachu as the Electric-type dons an adorable orange hoodie. The cute creature is sitting down in a puddle which might concern fans who understand how electricity conducts, but there are bigger issues at hand; Clearly, Pikachu is upset about the rain, and this figure proves it by having the Pokemon pout.

With his ears down, Pikachu looks like the definition of upset. A frowning Pikachu is never something one wants to see, but this favorite isn’t alone. As you can see, the pocket monster is cuddling with a Sunny-type Castform, proving the Pokemon can go against conventions if it means making his friend Pikachu happy.

This figure is the latest to hit Funko as the brand has partnered with The Pokemon Company to release a few figures to date. The relationship began when Pikachu got its own Funko pop figure and Bulbasaur was quick to follow. Earlier this year, it was announced a new collection called ‘A Day with Pikachu’ would release in waves throughout 2019. March’s entry has Pikachu dressed up like a Leprechaun, so April is bringing in the showers with its figure. So far, no official release date has been announced for the figure, but the collection’s first figure sold at outlets like GameStop. You can also find the collection’s full list of names below:

• A Day with Pikachu: One Lucky Day

• A Day with Pikachu: Rainy Day Pokémon

• A Day with Pikachu: Blooming Curiosity

• A Day with Pikachu: Sweet Days Are Here

• A Day with Pikachu: Sparking Up a Celebration

• A Day with Pikachu: Splashing Away Summer

• A Day with Pikachu: Charged Up for Game Day

• A Day with Pikachu: Surprises to Fall For

• A Day with Pikachu: Completely Thank-Full

• A Day with Pikachu: A Cool New Friend

• A Day with Pikachu: Ringing In the Fun

• A Day with Pikachu: Surprising Weather Ahead

So, will you be trying to add this figure to your collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

