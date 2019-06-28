This Pokemon Fusion Perfectly Mashes Up Venasaur With Magikarp

There aren’t two Pokemon who are more different than Venasaur and Magikarp. Venasaur, the ultimate evolution of the much smaller Bulbasaur, is a beast of a pocket monster, a worth addition to any trainer’s roster. One of the first three Pokemon available to new players in the Pokemon Red and Blue video games, this grass type dwarves many other Pokemon in sheer size and power. Magikarp on the other hand, can barely function out of water yet wields a terrifying evolution under its belt. One fan merged the two creatures creating a bizarre amalgam that all Pokemon fans should check out.

Twitter User FromHappyRock saw a fused Venasaur and Magikarp using the Pokemon Fusion Generator program and created his own fan art of the merged monstrosity:

Venasaur has a long history in the mythology of Pokemon, even making a recent appearance in the Hollywood feature length film, Detective Pikachu. While being a staple in the video game series themselves, the evolved version of Bulbasaur has made more appearances than we can count in the Pokemon anime series and manga. Usually a “go-to” pocket monster for grass enthusiast trainers, the behemoth will be sure to make appearances all throughout the franchise into the future.

Magikarp is one of the most ridiculous Pokemon in existence. What is clearly a fish type Pokemon, the gasping flounder bounces around while on land and has terribly weak swimming muscles, also making it an even weaker threat in the water. Ironically, the weakest of the Pokemon also holds one of its strongest evolutions. Should a trainer manage to actually put in the time into raising the level of a Magikarp, it evolves into the giant monster of the sea, Gyarados.

Magikarp’s biggest appearance in the main anime series was when he was sold as a trick to Team Rocket member, James. Encountering this floundering fish for the first time, the purple haired Pokemon stealer believed it to be completely useless and threw it to the curb. Unfortunately for James, the Magikarp was on the cusp of evolving into its insanely more powerful form of Gyarados and so Team Rocket found themselves out of luck and missing out on one of the strongest pocket monsters around!

What do you think of this artistic mash-up merging together Venasaur and Magikarp? What should be the name of this amalgam? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!