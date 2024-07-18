Pokemon Launches New Meal Kit Line That’s Too Cute to Eat

Life can get busy in the blink of an eye, and these days, we’ve got ways to milk our time. From digital queues to touch pay, people will do whatever to shave some time off their errands. Of course, this includes eating, and meal kits have become an easy substitute at the grocery store. And now, it looks like Pokemon is ready to tackle that field with a line of deliciously cute meals.

Yes, that is right. Pokemon is getting in the meal kit game. Not long ago, The Pokemon Company announced its first line of meal kits with Oisix, and the DIY bundles are inspired by the Pokemon Cafe Mix mobile game.

As you can see above, three different meal kits are about to hit stores overseas, and they look too good to eat. Three different meals will be made available through Oisix featuring Pikachu, Eevee, and Snorlax. From curry to hamburger steak and cream cake, this meal kit collection looks super tasty, and it comes loaded with Pokemon cutlery as a bonus.

If you subscribe to Oisix’s meal kit plan, you can also nab some Pokemon dishware thanks to this deal. Three different bowls will be made available for consumers. For those wanting to try this meal deal, Oisix will have specific Pokemon plans available starting August 15. The plans start at $12 USD which isn’t too bad for a meal kit service.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like this Pokemon collection will make its way outside of Japan. Still, fans can enjoy Pokemon goodies elsewhere. From fruit snacks to graham crackers, Pokemon has teamed up with countless food brands since its launch. So hopefully, a meal service stateside will strike a deal with The Pokemon Company in the near future.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon collaboration? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Sora News 24