Pokemon Art Uses Gigantamax to Turn Tyranitar into Godzilla, More

Pokemon fans are definitely excited for the next generation of the video game franchise to hit Nintendo Switch later this year, but there’s one gigantic element of the upcoming Sword and Shield that fans are most looking forward to tearing into. Seemingly taking place of the popular Mega Evolutions from previous generations, Pokemon will be able to Gigantamax in battle and not only grow to kaiju sizes but take on a new look as well.

With Pokemon Sword and Shield still months away, fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what some Gigantamax Pokemon will look like. Taking cues from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, one artist has shared a pretty slick kaiju trio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist ShulkSmash shared Gigantamax takes on Tyranitar, Hydreigon, and Volcarona and they have already been a huge hit on Reddit. These Pokemon already take some design cues from Toho’s famous kaiju Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and Mothra respectively, but this Gigantamax concept takes it one step further and fleshes out the groundwork already laid out.

The Tyranitar gets more profound back spikes like Godzilla, Hydreigon gets a proper triple headed Ghidorah form, and Volcarona gets more of a Mothra like legs and insectoid body. The shiny concept art draws the comparison even further, and fans certainly wouldn’t turn down having actual Kaiju in their Pokemon party. These three Pokemon haven’t been confirmed to get new Gigantamax forms just yet, but these concepts definitely make a strong argument as to why they should get new looks in the upcoming Sword and Shield.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, it has officially kicked off the much anticipated Alolan League arc. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”