Pokemon Sees Go Catch His First Pokemon, Scorbunny

Pokemon‘s newest anime has shaken things up quite a bit. Because Ash Ketchum is now a veteran trainer and League Champion, the next leg of his journey has taken a different shape as he headed back home to the Kanto region before exploring others. On returning home, he was introduced to the second protagonist of the series Go, who unlike Ash is just beginning his Pokemon travels for the very first time. He’s still trying to figure out what kind of trainer he wants to be, and now has a Pokemon to help him on his path.

The latest episode of the series sees Go initially turn down his new buddy Scorbunny as his first Pokemon before realizing the error of his ways and finally catching it officially. Further reflecting that it’s his first time, he misses. Here’s a clip of Go catching his very first Pokemon thanks to @Moonbyum1 on Twitter:

From today’s episode of Pocket Monsters I think this a great way for Gou to catch Scorbunny as his first Pokemon in this series. Scorbunny saved a lot of lives in the train and catching him takes a new route for Gou’s and Scorbunny’s friendship to begin. #Anipoke #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/pszM7w8Bw8 — ⚔Moonies🛡/PM 2019/ Puyo Champions (@Moonbyum1) December 15, 2019

Episode 5 of the series featured Scorbunny travelling across the dangerous Wild Area in order to catch up with Go, who he had bonded with the episode before. In an attempt to be Go’s Pokemon, Scorbunny was making several attempts to get noticed but was ignored at each turn. Go even turned it down point blank in the hopes that Mew would be his very first.

But after seeing how cool Scorbunny was, Go realized the error of his ways and saw how happy Scorbunny was to be acknowledged by him in the first place. Now these two awkward rookies will grow together as they journey with Ash through Galar and beyond!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.