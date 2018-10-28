New Halloween Art Reimagines Your Favorite Spooky Pokemon

Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year, but it also provides the most opportunity to put new spins on old favorites. Pokemon fans are no different, as they’re celebrating the holiday with seasonal spins on the fan-favorite monsters.

One fan shared their spooky takes on Togepi, Skitty, and Delcatty, and these would definitely feel at home for Halloween.

Reddit user LolitaRey shared their spooky takes on the fan-favorite Pokemon, and Togepi looks a lot cuter with a jack-o’-lantern rather than a half broken shell. Though the fact that it would be a ghost type as a result would certainly make it an even more enticing addition to a player’s party outside of its cute yet spooky design.

LolitaRey also reimagined what Skitty and its evolved form Delcatty would look like if they were Dark types. Not only are they more fit for the Halloween holiday as they take on a Witch aesthetic, their names are super cute too! Dubbed “Hexkitty” and “Spellcatty,” fans can see cute additions like a Witch’s hat and tiny broom hanging on the end of their tails.

Pokemon fans have had a lot of fun with the Halloween holiday as some fans imagined the series as a horror film, one fan crafted a cool Weezing inspired pumpkin, and the Pokemon anime got into the fun with a special ghost episode.

