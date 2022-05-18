Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Shares Episode 2 Release Date

✖

Pokemon has announced when fans can expect to see Episode 2 of the new Pokemon: Hisuian Snow web series! The Pokemon franchise is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its anime, and there are all sorts of fun projects from the anime now in the works. There's not only Pokemon Journeys soon hitting some of its biggest moments with its climax kicking off in the coming weeks overseas, but the franchise has also branched out with a special new series taking on elements from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game with a new character in the Hisui region.

The first episode this new Pokemon: Hisuian Snow has been officially released online, and introduced fans to Alec and his first meeting with a mysterious Zorua as the two of them slowly bond with one another. Now it's time to look ahead as to what is coming next as the Japanese release of the episode has announced that Episode 2 of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow will be releasing on June 8th. Though there are unfortunately few details what to expect from this next episode just yet. You can check out the first episode of the new series below:

Directed by Ken Yamamoto for WIT Studio, with scripts written by Taku Kishimoto, new characters designed by KURO, and music composed by Conisch, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow will be three episodes overall. The release date for the third episode has also yet to be set as of this writing. As for what we can expect to see from this special new series as a whole, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Hisuian Snow's story as such:

"Pokémon: Hisuian Snow is a story that takes place during this ancient age when the relationship between people and Pokémon was very different. Aboard a boat bound for the Hisui region, the protagonist Alec reminisces about the first time his father took him there. Over the span of three episodes, Pokémon: Hisuian Snow will go into detail about Alec's stories from the past."

What do you think? How did you like the first episode of this special new Pokemon series? What parts of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus world are you hoping to see come to life in the final two episodes?