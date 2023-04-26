Pokemon Horizons Episode 4 Promo Released: Watch

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now working its way through the next generation of the Pokemon anime without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 4 of the new Pokemon anime! Pokemon Horizons has introduced a whole new take on the Pokemon anime world with its own story, new protagonists, new antagonists, and even some brand new Pokemon that have yet to appear in the games. That's made each new episode all the more exciting as they continue to air in Japan.

While Pokemon Horizons has yet to get its official international release as of this writing, the new Pokemon anime is now a few weeks into its run overseas. First introducing the new main lead taking over for Ash, Liko, the third episode teased we would see the second of the new main trainers, Roy. Now the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 4 is teasing more of Roy in the anime as he'll be meeting Liko before too long. You can check out the promo for Pokemon Horizons Episode 4 below:

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 4

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Episode 4 is titled "The Adrift Treasure" is currently scheduled to premiere in Japan on April 28th, and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "When the Rising Volt Tacklers' air ship makes an emergency landing on a remote island, the ship's Fuecoco disappears. Liko and Sprigatito land on the island in search of Fuecoco. On the other hand, Roy, a boy who lives on that remote island witnesses a mysterious Pokemon..."

An international release date has yet to be announced for Pokemon Horizons: The Series' new episodes, but The Pokemon Company teases the new Pokemon anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

