Pokemon Horizons Synopsis Details Paldea's Intro

Ash Ketchum spent over twenty years attempting to become a Pokemon master in the anime adaptation but his days have come to an end. While Ash and Pikachu traveled to quite a few different regions in their anime adventures, there is one big locale that they never got the chance to visit as far as anime fans know. The Paldea region was introduced as a new region in the Nintendo Switch games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it seems as though Liko and Roy are on a collision course with the environment.

Throughout the Pokemon video game series, and the anime, the regions that have been explored have often been modeled from real-life environments. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Paldea region is no different as it has been modeled on the Iberian Peninsula. If you're unfamiliar with this locale, it consists of Portugal, Andorra, and Spain to name a few. Usually, the Pokemon of any given region usually harbor aesthetics that are somewhat similar to the climate and culture of said locale, which has been apparent in recent Nintendo games. While each region might be chock full of new pocket monsters, Pokemon always has room for old favorites to make a comeback in both the games and the anime.

Pokemon: Paldea Incoming

Paldea is being hyped to drop into the series in Pokemon Horizons' ninth installment. Here's how the series describes the upcoming episode titled "Arrival in Paldea", "The Rising Volt Tacklers arrive in the Paldea region, where Liko's home is located. Liko's father, Alex, welcomes her alongside Friede and Roy. As Liko sat back and relaxed at her home after a while, Alex unexpectedly revealed to her his honest thoughts, that he "wants her to stay here forever from now". Will Liko's adventure, having barely just begun, come to an end right here?"

The description also shoots down a popular fan theory that had been making the rounds for some time that Ash Ketchum might in fact have been Liko's father. While this doesn't discount the idea that Pokemon Horizons might take place years following Ash's departure, it definitely seems as though the new female protagonist isn't related to the previous star. Still, the creators of the anime haven't shot down the idea that Ash might one day return to the franchise down the road.

Via Anipoke Fandom