Pokemon Is Teasing a Big Anime Announcement: Here’s What We Know

The Pokemon Company has been prepping fans for a new announcement for the Pokemon Horizons anime. The New Horizons information will be revealed on March 14th. The official Anipoke social media accounts promise exciting new tidbits for the show. There have been several leaks and rumors about the future of Horizons, but the only official thing we know is that the series will continue past the Rising Volt Tacklers’ adventures in Laqua, the mysterious location as told in myth. The February 28th trailer shows the main trio of Liko, Roy, and Dot teaming up with Lucius’ six heroic Pokemon to fight against Gibeon and Zygarde. The footage even tantalizing teases the appearance of a shiny Mega-Lucario.

The battle with Gibeon is the climax to Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search For Laqua. The first season follows the exploits of the Rising Volt Tacklers as they chase after the Black Rayquaza, leading them to discover the other five Pokemon used by Lucius. The group comes across a shady organization called the Explorers, who want to use Liko’s necklace to awaken Terapagos and find Laqua. It’s eventually revealed that Liko is a descendant of Lucius, the legendary hero of myth. The finale of The Search For Laqua will act as the endpoint of most of the ongoing plot threads that have been part of the series since the beginning.

What Will Happen After Pokemon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search For Laqua?

Horizons Season 2 centers on the Rising Volt Tacklers who have discovered all six heroic Pokemon, including Entei, and found a way to go to Laqua. The first half of the second season dealt with the main trio attending the Naranga Academy to learn about Terastal battling whereas the second half was more focused on getting to Lacqua. Gibeon intends to mine the mineral known as Laquium in Lacqua, despite the warnings from the revived Lucius.

The final battle with Gibeon and Zygarde feels more like the series finale as all the major story development seems to have led to the fight with Zygarde. However, we know the anime series will continue and the main trio of Liko, Roy, and Dot will have further adventures. The February trailer showcases the first appearance of Mega Evolution in Horizons, which synergizes with the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A video game and the return of Mega Evolutions. Horizons Season 3 will likely further develop Mega Evolutions among the main cast and probably include plot elements tied into Z-A. We’re expecting the return of Kalos in the anime and the reappearance of sixth-generation Pokemon.

Leaks and Rumors of Pokemon Horizons

A CoroCoro scan shows a new promo image for the next stage of Pokemon Horizons, teasing a potential time skip. A flash-forward has long been speculated and rumored for a while. The original Pokemon anime with Ash as the lead notoriously stuck with its floating timeline, leaving Ash in a perpetual ten-year-old for decades.

A potential flash-forward could be a nice change of pace to differentiate the new anime from the old. It should be noted that the CoroCoro leak doesn’t fully clarify it is a time skip, but the cast will at least gain new outfits. The leaks also show Mega Lucario and a mysterious new character with a Mega Sableye joining the main group. Lastly, the promo image reveals Liko’s Floragato has evolved into Meowscarada.

