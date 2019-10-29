Pokemon: Jhene Aiko Stuns with Ash Ketchum Halloween Costume

The Pokemon anime has been running for over 20 years now, and in that time has released many episodes and introduced tons of new Pokemon and characters over the course of its tenure. But no matter how much of the anime changes, one constant will always be at the center. There will always be Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pokemon Pikachu aiming to be a master at the core of it all, and that drive to succeed no matter how many new regions he explores is what makes Ash so memorable. So memorable, in fact, that he’s a fun choice for Halloween.

Few characters have managed to make as huge of a stamp on pop culture as Ash Ketchum has! It’s resulted in great tributes such as this one from singer and songwriter Jhené Aiko, who stunned fans with her take on Ash Ketchum’s famous look for Halloween. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:03am PDT

Going the extra mile for the Ash Ketchum cosplay by including a stuffed Pikachu on her shoulder as well as his under-eye squiggles, Aiko paid a great tribute to Ash’s very first look. Ash has taken on just as many new looks as there are seasons of the series, and while this has become an in-joke among fans over the fact he hasn’t grown up, it doesn’t change the fact that he leaves a huge impact with fans of the series. The pool of fans expands to hugely popular musicians like Aiko, too!

Ash will most likely continue to inspire great new costumes like this in the next anime for the series, which will see the Pokemon master-in-the-making adventure through not only the new Galar region from the upcoming Sword and Shield games but through every past region of the franchise so far. Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan, and along with every region in the franchise, the new anime will have two protagonists.

The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.