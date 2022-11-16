Pokemon Promo Kicks Off Project Mew

Pokemon Journeys has officially capped off Ash Ketchum's 25 year long path to becoming a full Pokemon champion and Master, but the series is teasing that Goh will have a chance at doing the same with the trailer for the next episode kicking off Project Mew! The anime might have wrapped up Ash's rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series with its latest episode airing overseas, but before he ended up battling Leon in the grand finals, Goh was called away as the Project Mew team had kicked off their first mission. Now we'll get to see how it ended up.

Taking place while Ash had been battling against Leon in the latest string of episodes of Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan, Goh is heading to a far away island in order to find Mew as the Project Mew team has kicked off their grand mission. Goh had been getting ready for the mission and tried out before Ash got into the Masters Tournament, so it seems like we'll finally get to see whether or not Goh has the same luck in making his own dream come true. Check out the promo below:

What Happens in Pokemon Journeys Episode 133?

Episode 133 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Project Mew," and the episode is teased as such, "At the same time as Ash's Masters Tournament Finals, Goh is heading to 'The End of the World' to search for Mew. Goh, Gary, Horace, Danika, and Quillon landed on the island but lost contact with Professor Amaranth in the lab and their Pokeballs have also stopped working. In a desperate pinch, what will be the fate of Goh and his friends as they continue their search for Mew?"

READ MORE: Pokemon Finally Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Back to the Anime: Watch | Pokemon Pulled Out All the Stops For Pikachu's Best Battle to Date: Watch

With the future of the latest iteration of the anime now uncertain as a new generation of the game series is set to release this week, it won't be too much longer until we get to see whether or not Goh can be just as lucky as Ash. But what do you think Goh's chances are of actually catching Mew? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!