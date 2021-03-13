Pokemon Journeys Schedule Sets Up a Brief Hiatus

✖

Pokemon Journeys is continuing the story of Ash Ketchum as he travels the world following his victory in the Alola Region, but it seems as if the anime will be taking a brief hiatus according to a listing that was currently unearthed in Japan. With the latest episodes seeing Ash's pal Goh making a huge catch in the form of the Legendary Pokemon known as Suicune, it's clear that both trainers are going to be capturing some of the strongest beasts to add to their rosters as they continue their quest to defeat the Galar Region's trainers.

Pokemon Journeys made the leap to North America via the streaming service of Netflix, with the anime currently reaching its end when it comes to its run. Being given an English Dub, western fans were able to follow the story of Ash beginning a brand new journey with his friend Goh. The Galar Region, which has offered the toughest challenges for the trainers, was first introduced via the Nintendo Switch exclusive game, Pokemon Sword And Shield, which also took the opportunity to give fans a look at elements such as Wild Areas and Dynamaxing. With the current champion Leon being their current goal, it will be interesting to see if Ash and Goh will succeed in their current quest.

Twitter Outlet Anipoke Fandom shared the update via a Japanese television listing that states that Pokemon Journeys will be going on a two-week hiatus following the "Kamonegi" episode which will focus on Far-Fetch'd attempting to become a "Scallion Master":

Japanese TV guide listings are out and we might be going on a two week break after the Kamonegi episode on 19th March as the next airing listed after that is the Plusle and Minun episode on April 9th. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/pvchYLAlTb — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) March 9, 2021

On the current journey of Ash and Pikachu, Goh has been a steady ally for the pair, capturing just as many powerful pocket monsters, leaving many wondering if this recent quest might finally decide to shift the role of the protagonist from Ketchum to his new right-hand man after decades of being in the driver's seat.

