Pokemon Journeys Preview Teases Sobble's Trainer

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has not spent a lot of time in the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield just yet, but it's sure making the most of when it does as the next episode preview for the series teases Sobble joining the series in full! The previous episode of the anime left off with a major cliffhanger that introduced the fan favorite Starter Pokemon as it came to an end, but there has been a major debate as to whether Ash Ketchum or new hero Goh would be the one getting to add this new Pokemon to their team.

The preview for Episode 28 of the series seems to leaning more toward Goh than Ash considering that many of the scenes involve the two interacting with one another. As the preview further brings Sobble into the anime series, this Starter will eventually get wrapped into Team Rocket's latest terrible plan before Ash and Goh venture out to save it from their clutches. You can check it out below as shared through Pokemon Journeys' official Twitter account:

As the preview comes to a close it seems like Goh will be the one making friends with this wild Sobble, and it would then join Raboot as part of Goh's growing collection of Starter Pokemon. If this turns out to be the case, then there would be a open slot perfect for the final Starter still needing to show up, Grookey. But what do you think?

Who do you think will be the one to add Sobble to their party in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Who would you want to train Sobble going forward? Are you excited to see this Pokemon Sword and Shield starter finally come to the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

