New Pokemon Journeys Theme Reveals Goh's Next Big Catches

Pokemon Journeys has introduced one of the most interesting stories in the life of Ash Ketchum to date, as both the well known trainer and his new pal Goh attempt to capture some of the strongest pocket monsters that have ever appeared in their rosters, and it seems as if the latter is going to be adding two new creatures to his library of combatants. With the newest opening for the series that debuted with the latest anime episode in Japan, we get to see two new Pokemon that have joined Goh's team in his bid to become an amazing trainer!

Goh has been a unique new comer to the world of Pokemon's anime, having hit the ground floor running after audiences saw a flashback wherein the young trainer, who was born in the same village as Ash, ran into the legendary pocket monster known as Mew. Fast forward a few years into the future and both Ash and Goh are attempting to defeat the current champion of the Galar Region in Leon while capturing some of the strongest pocket monsters that they've ever encountered. With Goh already having the likes Sobble, Scorbunny, and Scyther as a part of his Pokemon pack, the new intro shows us that Heracross and Flygon will be joining the young trainer's entourage soon enough!

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared the image from the brand new opening for the Pokemon Journeys anime that shows off the collective pocket monsters for both Ash Ketchum and Goh, proving that the latter is keeping in step with the victor of the Alola League Tournament:

RIP Ash-Flygon hopes and dreams pic.twitter.com/sgHC6jz2dg — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) August 9, 2020

Pokemon Journeys was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the series returned stronger than ever as the pair of trainers continue to travel around the world in the wake of Ash's big win. With Team Rocket stronger than ever thanks to their new tech upgrade, both Ash and Goh have picked the perfect time to bolster up their rosters. In the series, the world tour continues and we can't wait to see how Goh adds these two new Pokemon to his roster!

What do you think of Heracross and Flygon being added to Goh's team, but not Ash's?

