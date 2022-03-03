Pokemon Teams Up with Kill la Kill for This Clever Mash-Up

The world of Pokemon has only grown larger over the years, with the series recently confirming that it was set to grow even bigger with a new generation of pocket monsters set to be introduced in the upcoming games of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With Ash Ketchum continuing to act as the main Pokemon trainer of the anime, crossover art with the anime series Kill la Kill imagines a very different character taking on the role of Pokemon trainer with a very appropriate pocket monster of their own.

If you’re unfamiliar with the 2013 anime series of Kill la Kill, the story of the television show by Studio TRIGGER revolves around a young girl named Ryuko Matoi, who joins the student body of Honnouji Academy, a high school that is dominated by its student council. Rather than having a battle of wits, Matoi decides to take down the student council using her attire, which is a sentient outfit that grants her superhuman abilities while giving her a wild transformation sequence to boot. The series had twenty-four episodes to its name, ending in 2014, and while it left an impression on many fans, there has been no news regarding a possible sequel or spinoff for the series created by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima.

Twitter Artist Nekiis shared this amazing artistic crossover that takes Scizor from the Pokemon universe and pairs it up with the protagonist of Kill la Kill, which is appropriate considering that Ryuko Matoi’s weapon of choice is a crazy large pair of scissors that she used to cut through scores of opponents:

https://twitter.com/_nekiis/status/1497293457534054400

Ash Ketchum has been the star of Pokemon’s anime since the beginning, with the eternally young trainer only recently claiming victory during a Pokemon Tournament within the Alola Region. In the near future, Ash will be going on a road trip with the champion of the Galar Region, while also planting the seeds for Ash’s friends from the Alola Region to make a comeback, with the supporting players having a major role during the events of Pokemon Sun And Moon.

What do you think of this wild anime crossover art? What other anime characters do you think would make for amazing Pokemon trainers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.