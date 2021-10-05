Studio Trigger Celebrates Kill la Kill Anniversary With New Visual

Studio Trigger has celebrated Kill la Kill’s 8th Anniversary with a special new key visual! It’s quite a monumental time for Studio Trigger as the Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Otsuka founded company recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. While it’s been ten years since the studio has been founded, it’s been eight years since their first original anime production actually debuted in Japan. Kill la Kill was the new studio’s first original anime effort following Imaishi and Otsuka leaving Gainax, and it’s still regarded as a major classic by many anime fans to this day.

It’s been quite a while since Kill la Kill first debuted in Japan back in 2013, and eventually made its debut worldwide, but Studio Trigger has definitely not forgotten about their initial effort. To celebrate Kill la Kill’s 8th Anniversary, and how much Studio Trigger has done since the series first made its premiere, Studio Trigger released a new key visual featuring the central duo of Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiriyuin on their official Twitter account. Seeing these two again in such a fresh way is a great reminder to go back and check out that original series! Check out the new visual below:

https://twitter.com/trigger_inc/status/1445361028439494657?s=20

Not only did Studio Trigger thank fans with this new key visual for Kill la Kill’s anniversary, the studio also had a special message to fans during their 10th Anniversary celebration earlier this Summer stating the following about the occasion, “Studio Trigger will [become] 10 years old on August 22, 2021. This was not possible without the support of our loyal fans,” the statement began. “We cannot truly thank you enough. The world went through a series of events that was unimaginable 10 years ago. Even now, the world is still in a very difficult situation. While we cannot better the situation physically, we hope that our animation will bring everyone enjoyment and joy, even if only in a small way. With your ongoing support, Trigger will continue to fire bullets of animation for the foreseeable future.”

If you wanted to check out Kill la Kill for yourself, there are a ton of ways to do so. The series is now streaming with Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Crunchyroll. It’s officially described as such, “Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father’s death—the ‘woman with the scissor blade.’ The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy.” But what do you think of the series? Can you believe it’s been 8 years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!