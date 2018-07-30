New ‘Pokemon’ Movie Releases First English Trailer

Pokemon hit a big anime milestone earlier this year, and the franchise has no plans on slowing down. After debuting its 1,000th episode to fans, the latest Pokemon movie is planning on coming to the U.S., and you can get your first-look at it now.

Earlier this month, Pokemon: The Power of Us went live in Japan, and the special film will soon head to the U.S. The Pokemon Company released the English dub trailer for the feature not long ago, and it introduces fans to lots of new characters.

Oh, and yes — Ash Ketchum did get a makeover. Do you like the hero’s new look?

When a series of mysterious incidents threatens the people and Pokémon who inhabit a small seaside town, it’ll take more than Ash and Pikachu to save the day! Here’s a sneak peek at Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us! #PokemonThePowerOfUs pic.twitter.com/3H9RdkUdXk — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 30, 2018

As you can see above, the dub trailer begins with a voiceover connecting the film to Lugia.

“This is a town where people live in harmony with the wind,” a young girl can be heard saying. “Once a year, we make a promise with Lugia to keep the wind blowing.”

As the trailer continues, fans meet up with Pikachu and Ash as the pair explore a new town. A slew of rather reluctant Pokemon leads are shown in the following scene, and everyone connects at the trailer’s end when a mysterious force falls upon the island.

According to today’s new reports, Pokemon: The Power of Us will hit the U.S. this fall for a theatrical release. Fathom Events will host a limited run of the movie on November 14, 26, and 28. The film’s final screening will take place on December 1.

Pokemon: The Power of Us has already debuted in Japan. You can check out a translated synopsis for the film below:

“In a town where people live with the wind, the legendary Pokemon Lugia appears on the final day of an event that is held once a year known as the Wind Festival, and people enjoy the wind’s grace just like a promise received long ago. Coincidentally, Satoshi and Pikachu, who were participating in the Wind Festival, meet five people. Is this the promise Lugia preserved? And what is the identity of the Phantom Pokemon Zeraora? Now, people and Pokemon, everyone’s bond can create a miracle.”

Pokemon: The Power of Us includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

Will you be seeing this brand-new Pokemon flick? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!