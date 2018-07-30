Pokemon Movie Gets a New Title and US Release Date

The newest Pokemon movie will get a new title for its U.S release.

The Pokemon Company announced that the latest Pokemon movie, which recently debuted in Japanese theaters, will be titled Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us for its U.S. release later this year. The movie’s title is a subtle reference to Pokemon the Movie: 2000, which had the alternate title “The Power of One.” Both Pokemon the Movie: 2000 and Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us feature Lugia prominently in their plots.

In addition to the new title, The Pokemon Company announced that it is again teaming up with Fathom Events for a limited theatrical run of the new movie. Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us will show at select theaters on November 24th, 26th, and 28th, as well as December 1st. You can see if a theater is showing the new movie in your area by visiting Fathom’s website.

The Power of Us is a continuation of the “alternate timeline” established in last year’s Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, with Ash starting his journey from the beginning with Pikachu and only a handful of other Pokemon. In fact, Pikachu is the only one of Ash’s Pokemon that appears in the movie. The movie will be set in Frau City, a small seaside town that celebrates an annual wind festival to commemorate the Legendary Pokemon Lugia, who saved the town from destruction years ago. However, a series of incidents puts both the annual wind festival and the entire city at risk, and Ash and several local townspeople he meets will need to work together to save the day.

The Mythical Pokemon Zeraora will also make its debut in the movie. Zeraora is an Electric-Type Pokemon that resembles an anthropomorphic cat and can create a magnetic field using the pads on its paws. The Pokemon Company will likely distribute Zeraora in the United States to promote the new movie.

Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us will air in theaters this November.