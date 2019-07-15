Pokemon Announces New Pokemon With You Anime Film

UPDATE: Following the Anime Expo tease, The Pokemon Company confirmed the Pokemon With You title was only in reference to the on-going disaster relief campaign being held in Japan following the country’s natural disasters. However, a yet-titled film will be released in 2020.

It looks like the Pokemon franchise is continuing to put out the very best. ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters was on hand for this weekend’s Anime Expo, where the company announced the next anime film to officially enter the franchise — Pokemon With You. The film is set to have a 2020 release date, with reports indicating that it might be released in the summer.

Pokemon teased its next anime film, Pokemon With You, for 2020 at Anime Expo! — Megan Peters 🔜 AX 2019 (@meganpeterscb) July 5, 2019

This marks just the latest big-screen entry in the franchise, with new anime films being released pretty regularly since 1998’s Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back. Fans are already being treated to a new-ish film in the franchise this year, with a full-CG remake of the first film titled Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

2019 has also introduced the world of Pokemon to a whole new audience, with the release of Legendary’s live-action/CGI hybrid Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. The film, which serves as a loose adaptation of the Detective Pikachu game, was a hit with many fans, and a sequel is currently believed to be in development.

“I knew about Pokemon, but I didn’t know much about the nuance and detail, so I sort of just missed it.” Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. I checked it all out, and it was fantastic, amazing world. I can’t believe there hasn’t been a live-action movie before… I don’t think technology actually caught up to this. Anytime you get to be part of a pioneering trip like this, it’s pretty exciting.”

Between that and the release of Pokemon GO!, it surely won’t surprise some that Pokemon is currently the highest-grossing franchise of all time.

