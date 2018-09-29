New ‘Pokemon’ Art Features Best Look Yet at Zeraora

New high-quality images for the upcoming film Pokemon: The Power of Us feature the best look yet at new Mythical Pokemon Zeraora.

The new art features the Electric-type Zeraora fighting Pikachu in one instance and what appears to be Houndoom and Sneasel in another. There’s also a poster-style image and a generic one of a bunch of different Pokemon on a city street including the likes of Pikachu, Sudowoodo, Togepi, Eevee, and more. You can check them out in the tweet embedded below:

Serebii Picture: Really high quality assets for the upcoming movie, Pokémon The Power of Us //t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/q1BdOlhATw — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 27, 2018

The new images come courtesy of the announcement that Pokemon: The Power of Us tickets are on sale ahead of its theatrical run. The movie will screen in select theaters on November 24th, 26th, and 28th before a final showing on December 1st. You can find participating theaters here.

Pokemon: The Power of Us is the latest film in the anime franchise. It follows the alternate timeline established in Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, which basically restarted Ash Ketchum‘s journey. The new film has Ash encounter the Legendary Pokémon Lugia as well as the aforementioned Zeraora. He must join with Frau City locals to save the town from a series of cataclysmic events.

You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“In Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us, Ash and Pikachu journey to a seaside city filled with a delightful cast of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret. They’re sure to encounter unique challenges and plenty of thrilling Pokémon battles while learning the value of teamwork and putting aside their differences.”

What do you think of Zeraora and the film? Will you be seeing it in theaters? Let us know in the comments!