New ‘Poke no Academia’ Art Imagines Anime’s Best Crossover

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime series out there because of the wide variety of its characters, and that’s also one of the most appealing elements of the Pokemon series. It was only a matter of time before fans combined the two.

Artist @Kimbolt_Prime on Twitter did just that with the special “Poke no Hero Academia” project imagining some of My Hero Academia‘s favorites as Pokemon.

Poke no Hero Academia.

I cant believe it’s been over a year since i started making this au on my tumblr pic.twitter.com/2lLNe1hI6X — KimboltarT (@Kimbolt_Prime) October 20, 2018

@Kimbolt_Prime hilariously imagines such pairings as Bakugo as Quilava, Midoriya as Riolu, Todoroki as both versions of Vulpix, Aoyama as Roselia, Tsuyu as Froakie, Kaminari as Pichu, and many other hilarious takes on the popular characters. The cute designs almost seemed destined to cross, and it would put a more heroic edge to each Pokemon battle for sure.

It’s hilarious to see how well each of these designs blend with one another, and fans would definitely dig a full version of this in the future. If you want to check out more of this line, you can find more at @Kimbolt_Prime’s Tumblr at the following link.

