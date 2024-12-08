Pokemon: It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch Classic Episodes for Free

It’s now easier than ever before to watch Pokemon’s classic anime episodes, and they’re completely for free to boot. Not long ago, Pokemon celebrated the 25th anniversary of the long running video game turned anime franchise and with it came the perfect opportunity to look back on the long history of it all. As Ash Ketchum said goodbye to the starring role in the Pokemon anime and passed the baton to a new generation of characters, there has been a bit of a nostalgic boon for Ash himself as fans have wanted to revisit his adventures over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon TV unfortunately shuttered earlier this year, and that meant it was tough for fans to easily access Pokemon’s classic episodes. But now the former service has returned as a brand new official YouTube channel as Pokemon TV is now offering Pokemon‘s very first season completely for free. As of the time of this publication, there are 19 episodes of Pokemon: Indigo League and more are being added all the time. These episodes come with time stamps, subtitles and more so fans will get the best experience completely for free. For more, you can find the channel here.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon’s First Season Remains Unmatched

Pokemon’s very first season is likely the most well looked back on because it was the first. It was able to cement the tropes that Ash would follow on his journeys later just by loosely adapting the journey from the original Pokemon video games. Released at the height of the boom period for the franchise overall, fans saw as Ash challenged every gym in the Indigo region before making his way to the eventual final tournament and losing. This was a pattern he had repeated for years before leaving the anime.

Ash’s dream through his 25 years of adventuring in the anime was to become a Pokemon Master, and he pretty much accomplished this before setting off into the sunset. Not only did he win his first League Championship during the Sun & Moon era, but also went on to become the best trainer in the world by winning the World Coronation Series tournament. Then with a final few episodes seeing Ash going on some final journeys together with Brock and Misty again, Ash and Pikachu left the spotlight of the anime forever.

Where to Watch Brand New Pokemon Episodes

the pokemon company

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is currently scheduled for Season 2 with Netflix beginning on February 7th next year. Titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series—The Search for Laqua, this new season will continue to follow the franchise’s new main characters, Liko and Roy, on the next leg of their adventure. If you wanted to catch up with this new anime in the meantime, you can now find its episodes streaming with Netflix. Part 4 of the series will be available beginning on November 22nd. As for what to expect from the new season, The Pokemon Company teases Pokémon Horizons: The Series—The Search for Laqua as such:

“The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.”