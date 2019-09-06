New Pokemon Episode Titles Tease Big Alola League Cliffhanger

It looks like we’re inching to the end of the road my friends, the road that is the Alola League. After Ash Ketchum has spent decades attempting to win a tournament in a Pokemon League, with each attempt resulting in the young trainer being unable to take home the “W”, this latest tourney may just be the turn of the tide. As a new title for an upcoming episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon reveals, it seems that episode 139 is going to reveal just who takes home the top spot for the long running tournament. Will Ash finally be able to be a Pokemon trainer champion or is he facing down yet another loss?

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared the upcoming episode titles, with Episode 139 called “He’s Born! The Alolan League Winner!!” which clearly will reveal just who manages to be the region’s newest champion, though it seems that said champion is going to have more problems to take on immediately following the tournament:

Squaring off against Team Skull’s Glazio, Ash’s victory is not assured as the young trainer opposite of him has a stacked roster of pocket monsters to match Ketchum’s. After witnessing the leader of Team Skull defeated by Ash, Glazio definitely has some added incentive to win against the protagonist of the sesries at this point.

As mentioned before, and as you can see from the episode descriptions above, Ash and company are going to have to encounter in the form of the Ultra Beast Akuziking, but luckily they will have Royal Mask, along with the Island Kings and Queens to confront it.

Do you think Ash will finally win a Pokemon tournament for the first time in his over twenty years of adventures? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alola League arc is almost at an end! Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”