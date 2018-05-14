‘Pokemon’s Newest Legendary Makes Manga Debut

The Pokemon series has a tradition of introducing a new Legendary Pokemon with each new film, and the latest film is no exception with the newest Legendary, Zeraora, soon making its big screen debut.

But before Zeraora shows up in the next Pokemon movie, it will appear in the manga tie-in for the movie. Luckily, fans now know how it will look now that the debut page of the manga has been revealed.

Pokemon Zeroara Movie Tie in manga Color Page pic.twitter.com/Ai87lsrKLH — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 12, 2018

The next Pokemon film, Pokemon: Everyone’s Story, will be released on July 13 in Japan with an international release likely following later in the year. The manga tie-in features a color page with the new legendary Zeraora front and center. While not much is known about what Zeraora is capable of beyond smaller traits, an earlier tease for the film itself promises the debut of its legendary super move.

The manga tie-in also features the newly designed Ash, which sparked a mixed reaction from fans when it was first revealed as well. For those unfamiliar with the next Pokemon film, Pokemon: Everyone’s Story includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

The previous film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!, was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently streaming for free over on Nintendo’s official Pokemon website.

