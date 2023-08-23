Pokemon: Path to the Peak Episode 3 Released

Pokemon‘s new short animated series has brought the trading card game to life in a cool new way, and now the next episode of this series has been released with a new update for Pokemon: Path to the Peak! Pokemon announced earlier this Summer that they would be expanding the anime franchise with two new short anime series. The first would be highlighting more of the Paldea region from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in Pokemon: Paldean Winds, and the second would be a new CG anime series showing off the Pokemon Trading Card Game with a series of intense battles and tournaments through its run so far.

This special new Pokemon trading card game anime, Pokemon: Path to the Peak, has previously released its first two episodes introducing a young girl named Ava as she gets into the trading card game when she moves to a new town. Taking on increasingly tougher matches as he made her way through the ranks of local battles and even the Regionals in the first two episodes, Pokemon: Path to the Peak takes her to her toughest challenge yet with the Internationals tournament. You can check out Pokemon: Path to the Peak Episode 3 below:

How to Watch Pokemon: Path to the Peak

Pokemon: Path to the Peak Episode 3 is titled “Internationals,” and The Pokemon Company teases the new episode with, “After a major upset at Regionals, Ava continues her journey on the path of the Pokémon Championship Series at International Championships.” With the final episode coming next, it’s time to tune in! For the new short animated series overall, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Path to the Peak as such:

“Pokémon: Path to the Peak is an original series that brings the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) to life as you’ve never seen before. Set in the compelling world of competitive Pokémon TCG play, it’s the story of our hero, Ava, who discovers her natural talent alongside her partner Pokémon, Oddish. With the support of family, community, and newfound friends, she sets her goal to rise to the very top. Follow along with her journey in the four-part original video series.”

What are you hoping to see from Pokemon: Path to the Peak's final episode? How have you liked the new series so far?