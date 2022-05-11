Pokemon: This Cute Life-Size Pikachu Statue Doubles as a Charger

✖

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and when it comes to merchandise, it has no comparison. Fans around the globe have spent billions upon billions of dollars to feed The Pokemon Company. Of course, that means they have high expectations for its next products, and one fan is challenging the brand after creating a life-sized statue of Pikachu that puts its electric typing to good use.

The product comes courtesy of Nedno Yoshirin over on Twitter (plasmaclusterha) as you can see below. It was there the clay artist decided it was time to spice up their homemade projects. That is why they documented themselves turning a Pikachu statue into a wireless charger, and their idea is honestly too brilliant for words.

Now, before you try to make this Pokemon project yourself, it's worth noting Yoshirin did custom make this Pikachu figure. He designed the life-size statue so that it would cradle a phone or tablet just right. After all, the statue is made so that Pikachu nestles the electronic against one of its cheek pads. The pad was fitted by Yoshirin to house a wireless charging base, so that is how Pikachu is able to charge up devices. And as you can imagine, fans are already determined to follow after Yoshirin by making their own cute chargers.

This is not the first time the clay artist has made a wireless charging statue either. Their first was actually Pichu last year. Now, Pikachu has been given his own adorable statue, so it is just a matter of time before Raichu shows up demanding their own makeover.

