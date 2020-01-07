Gravity Falls Creator Goes Viral Over Hilarious Pikachu Story

One of the most popular franchises in the world today is the Pokemon series, thanks in part to its adorable “spokesman” in the form of the electric rodent, PIkachu. While the right hand man to Ash Ketchum had one heck of a year in 2019 thanks in part to the the arrival of the Nintendo Switch exclusive video game Pokemon Sword and Shield, its own live action feature length film with Detective Pikachu, and a new season of the anime with Pokemon: The Series, 2020 is starting things off right with a hilarious story from the creator of Gravity Falls, Alex Hirsch.

Alex shared this hilarious story via his Official Twitter Account, wherein he asked a friend who was unfamiliar with the Pokemon series and the yellow hyper powered mouse just what he had thought of whenever he looked at Pikachu, knowing next to nothing of the pocket monster which resulted in a hilarious description:

I asked my pal Sean who‘s never played Pokemon to describe Pikachu: “He’s a gopher. He’s a power rabbit. He curls into a ball and bites you with his razor sharp teeth. People are terrified of him! Everyone hates him except the boy. He loves the boy, Ben 10, and protects him.” — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 6, 2020

Pikachu has been with the Pokemon series since the beginning, though his appearance changed from a stockier, more rotund look to the sleek bundle of electricity and fur that we know today. While he was recently voiced by Ryan Reynolds in the successful movie of Detective Pikachu, Pikachu is currently accompanying Ash Ketchum on a world tour in the anime following Ash’s first Pokemon tournament victory in the Alola League. Following several hard fought battles, the long history between Pikachu and his trainer had paid off, allowing them to come that much closer to achieving their goals.

If you’re unfamiliar with the amazing animated series that is Gravity Falls, you can check out the series on the Disney + streaming service. The series follows the young children of Dipper and Mabel as they are sent to stay with their “Grunkle Stan” for the summer who lives in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls. Filled with supernatural beings and mysterious characters, the pair of young sleuths spend the two seasons of the series attempting to discover the secrets of their new summer abode.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.