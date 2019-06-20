Pokemon Plushes Have The Best Online Reviews Ever

Sometimes, the Internet can be a terrible place. The advent of social media has turned the Web into something which fans can get tangled in, but there are other times the Internet pulls through. And if you ever need to be reminded of that, you don’t have to look far.

All you need to do is go to the Pokemon Center website and take a gander at its reviews.

Over on Twitter, a fan named Aliya clued the world into the purity that is the Pokemon Center website. The official store is where fans from all over can buy merchandise of their go-to pocket monster. This joyful place also has a spot for reviews, and Aliya shared some of the most adorable ones penned by consumers.

the reviews for plushies on the pokemon center website warm my heart in a special way pic.twitter.com/2jfDFty1rG — 🌈 aliya 🌈 (@nxgisa) June 19, 2019

For Jigglypuff, one fan wrote a long review about a plush they got. “I have achieved true happiness. I always love you Jigglypuff, and I love you know even more that you are Jigglypuff sized and in my arms,” the note reads.

“So huggable, they should prescribe you in [the] doctor’s office for anxiety. How does the factory fit so much love inside of her little pink heart? Buy her or else live forever with her absence.”

This touching review is just one of many shared on the website. Polywag had their plush praised as being “extremely good at what it’s supposed to do, which is sitting around and looking cute.”

Of course, Rowlet got its own sweet reviews. In one, the plush was said to be “small” but filled with enough joy to make it worth the price. other fans went on to describe their favorite plushes in similar fashion. And yes, Bulbasaur was shown some serious love since he is a “wonderful cabbage baby whose gentle smile makes every day a little bit brighter.”

