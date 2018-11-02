‘Pokemon’ Fan Film Gives the Series A ‘Ghostbusters’ Makeover

Pokemon fans had recently used the Halloween holiday as inspiration for some spooky and kooky work, but this newest work from YouTube group mashed is probably the spookiest, and kookiest yet.

The group has taken the intro to The Real Ghostbusters cartoon and put a cool Pokemon spin, resulting in “The Real Pokebusters.”

The “Pokebusters” intro imagines Professors Oak, Kukui, Sycamore, and Pokemon GO’s Professor Willow as a group of busters who are capturing mischievous ghost type Pokemon who are running a-Muk in the city. Not only is this short a neat scene-by-scene recreation of The Real Ghostbusters‘ intro sequence, but makes some inspired decisions like putting a Gengar in the place of Ghostbusters‘ Slimer.

The Real Ghosbusters was a fan-favorite animated series spinning off of the films of the same name. The series picked up where the films left off, and ran for a solid five years. Now if the series were actually about Pokemon and its ghost types, given wild space and time bending, the series could have easily gone on for twice as long. You can check out more of mashed’s work at the link here.

They were not the only Pokemon fans having a lot of fun with the Halloween holiday as some fans imagined the series as a horror film, one fan crafted a cool Weezing inspired pumpkin, one fan gave popular Pokemon a scary twist, and the Pokemon anime got into the fun with a special ghost episode.

