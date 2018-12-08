Did You Make It Through These Heartbreaking ‘Pokemon’ Moments Without Crying?

When you think of Pokemon, a few things should come to mind. The franchise's titular creatures should be high on that list with guys like Pikachu leading the charge. After all, Ash Ketchum's buddy has become one of the world's most famous figures thanks to Pokemon, but there are darker things wading behind the title you may not think of at first. It's time to admit it: Pokemon is a super-sad series at times, and you are stronger than most if you can make it through those angst pits without sobbing. To date, the Pokemon anime has spurred on over 1,000 episodes, and the franchise isn't slowing down. With new movies on the way, it's about time fans looked back on some of Pokemon's most heart-wrenching moments and figure out how they're feeling about the throwback blasts. Just, make sure you have plenty of tissues around... You're really going to need them after you check out the emotional moments below. Did your favorite (?) Pokemon tearjerker make the list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Ash Sets His Butterfree Free (Photo: The Pokemon Company) If there's one thing the original Pokemon anime was great at, it was being sad. The show had all sorts of sad moments, and "Bye Bye Butterfree" shows that in spades. The heart-wrenching episode ends with Ash letting go of his Butterfree he raised from a Caterpie. The boy does this so Butterfree can be with his mate, but their montage-filled farewell is just too upsetting for some.

Pokemon Watch Their Trainers "Die" (Photo: The Pokemon Company) If you didn't know, Pokemon plays with heartstrings in the worst of ways. On more than one occasion, the anime has made Pokemon believe their trainers had died, and Pikachu fell for it in Lucario and the Mystery of Mew. During the film, Ash and his companion were seemingly eaten by goopy red blobs, and Pikachu was distraught. So, it's a good thing Mew was around to bring back the pair before the joke went too far.

Ash Tries To Feed A Dying Celebi (Photo: The Pokemon Company) Sometimes, Pokemon takes a dark turn, and audiences had to find that out the hard way in Pokemon 4Ever. The movie introduced fans to Celebi, an adorable Pokemon with mystic ties to the land. However, the poor creature dies when its forest is destroyed, prompting Ash to cradle Celebi's body and feed it healing berries. The hard-to-watch moment left fans an emotional wreck, but don't worry... Celebi turned out alright in the end.

Pikachu Refuses To Leave Ash (Photo: The Pokemon Company) Communication may be the key to a healthy relationship, but angst-lovers are glad Pokemon shirked such a tool in its original anime. "Pikachu's Goodbye" saw Ash unwillingly let his starter go as he felt Pikachu would be happier wild with its friends. The pair's tear-filled goodbye is all kinds of dramatic, but its happy ending will make you cry for all the right reasons.

Pikachu Turns To Stone (Photo: The Pokemon Company) This may not be the stony moment you associate Pokemon with, but it's still hard to watch without tearing up. In Pokemon the Movie XY: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction, fans were forced to watch as Pikachu turned to stone. Ash was left sobbing over the traumatizing scene, and it is only thanks to Xerneas that the cutie lived to see another battle.

Cubone's Mother Is Killed By Team Rocket (Photo: The Pokemon Company) If you didn't hate Team Rocket, then Pokemon Origins will set your straight. The anime's second episode tells the story of a poor baby Cubone who was one hunted by the organization. His mom steps in to save her child, prompting Team Rocket to get angry and kill the Marowak. Her ghost is left to wander Lavender Town as she watches over Cubone, and the pair get a chance to reunite briefly before Marowak peacefully passes on.

Charmander Left To Flicker Out (Photo: The Pokemon Company) There's just something about a vulnerable Pokemon that will make the waterworks spring forth. When fans watch "The Stray Pokemon", all the feels get real when audiences realize Charmander's trainer has abandoned him. The little guy only lives because Ash refuses to let his tail burn out, and Charmander gains a more loving trainer out of the whole ordeal.