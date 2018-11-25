This Viral ‘Pokemon’ Post Documents Snorlax’s Best Vacation

Pokemon fans are some of the most dedicated bunch out there, and one fan’s dedication to getting a large Snorlax cushion from the United States to the United Kingdom has gone viral.

Pokemon fan Callum Underwood cataloged a long, hilarious journey to get his large Snorlax cushion through various airports and continents on Twitter, and it’s quite a trip.

Please help me twitter, I ordered this large boi when I was drunk, and had it delivered to my friend in America. It’s going to cost $1000 to ship here to the UK. The box is fucking massive, and weighs 16.80 lbs. Any creative solutions for getting it back from San Francisco to UK? pic.twitter.com/hlBAbs3B2U — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) October 18, 2018

First noting his incredible purchase on Twitter, Underwood asked fans for any ideas as to how to get his huge new Snorlax cushion to the United Kingdom from his friend’s place in the United States without spending an exorbitant amount of money, “It’s going to cost $1000 to ship here to the UK. The box is fucking massive, and weighs 16.80 lbs. Any creative solutions for getting it back from San Francisco to UK?”

Bye my sweet prince ❤️😭 hopefully see you in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QQblDUreLy — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) November 16, 2018

The thread goes on to detail the first leg of the journey from San Francisco to Atlanta, but the Snorlax was stopped in Dallas. Thankfully it was shipped from the airport to his hotel in Atlanta, and the massive package was accepted at the Atlanta airport. Though it was not without its problems.

OMG SNORLAX NOOOO. You can see the TSA knife of doom on the right pic.twitter.com/jUnNNzVv4U — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) November 18, 2018

Thankfully, after TSA inspected the giant cushion it made its way onto Underwood’s flight home to London, but the state of the box it arrived in was much worse for wear. Snorlax seemed to take quite a beating in the journey.

O m f g HE MADE IT EVERYONE!!! Look at the state of the box 😂😂. I will e x p a n d him when I get home! pic.twitter.com/CnFOb1bvVZ — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) November 19, 2018

Luckily, Underwood unwrapped Snorlax in the comfort of its new home and seems to have arrived without any notable problems other than the fact it’s going to take a bit to expand into its massive default size fully.

He’s getting used to his new home will need a few days to expand and get into shape I think. I don’t have a soundcloud so go stream on @caffeine I guess 🤓 pic.twitter.com/t0ElbVG7ae — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) November 20, 2018

The full Tweet thread can be read here, as it catalogs every step of Snorlax’s wild ride through the United States and the United Kingdom. It goes to show just how dedicated some fans can be when it comes to great Pokemon merchandise. It’s hard to argue when the alternative is so expensive.

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, the first five seasons of the anime series are currently being streamed on Twitch for a special holiday marathon. Beginning on Thanksgiving Day and running until December 3, taking a break until it picks back up on Christmas Eve, you can find out more details and check out the marathon for yourself at the link here.