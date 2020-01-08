Pokemon Celebrates 2020 with Special Baskin Robbins Collab

Plenty of anime franchises have welcomed in 2020 with art work, announcements, and various other methods of ringing in the new year, though it looks like Pokemon is the only series so far to partner with the ice cream vendor of Baskin Robbins to create a brand new treat for fans to scarf down for the start of a new decade. With the release of the news that Pokemon will be partnering with Baskin Robbins, fans can look forward to a new promotion that will launch a variety pack that packages some delectable frozen treats for fans of one of the most popular ice cream distributors and pocket monsters. Though if fans in Japan want to experience the new collaboration, they have until January 13th of this year to do so!

Sora News 24 reported the recent collaboration, showing off the ice cream flavors that will be packaged in a flashy new red box, with both Pikachu and Eevee selling the new promotion to fans of the pocket monsters themselves, along with giving buyers the opportunity to purchase a series of Pokemon themed plates!

Ironically enough, monsters in the Pokemon series have modeled themselves after ice cream, with the likes of Vanillite, Vanilluxe, and Vanillish looking like they just were created in a Baskin Robbins store themselves. With these Pokemon having a big role in the recent Nintendo Switch exclusive video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, 2020 marks for the perfect opportunity for this professional collaboration to take place!

This isn’t the first time that the pocket monsters have teamed up with arguably the best known slingers of ice cream the world over. In the past, Pikachu and the rest of the Pokemon of its universe have pushed some serious frozen treats with the likes of ice cream cakes, scoops, and other concoctions that came directly from Baskin Robbins!

What do you think of this collaboration that creates some new ice cream in the style of Pokemon from Baskin Robbins? What types of ice cream would you like to see modeled after pocket monsters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.

