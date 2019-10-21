Pokemon: Sun and Moon Anime Stuns with Latest Battle

Pokemon’s going to be entering a new era soon, but it’s sending off its current Sun and Moon era with an explosive bang. After breaking ground with Ash’s very first Pokemon League Championship ever, the series is now going even further with Ash’s first real battle as Alola’s first champion. He’s been taking on Professor Kukui in a surprise bout, and things took a turn for the extreme when the guardian Tapu Koko tagged in and was inspired to battle against Ash and Pikachu. This led to the climax of their battle, which has resulted in some of the best scenes in the anime yet.

Episode 144 of the series shocked fans with one stunning display of both Pikachu and Tapu Koko’s Z-Moves. As Tapu Koko and Pikachu clashed with the full power of both their electric attacks, Ash and Pikachu remembered just how far they’ve come for that final push against Kukui.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Never been a huge fan of the anime, but this was the perfect way to cap off Ash’s Alola League. In my opinion one of the most gorgeous moments the Pokemon anime has ever looked. I cannot express how good this looks in words, I wouldn’t be doing it justice. pic.twitter.com/6Eh5kGYs3G — Lewis (@Lewchube) October 20, 2019

Not only did Ash make his way through the official Pokemon League, but he also managed to defeat his final challenger, Kukui. This was an exhibition match that wasn’t really a challenge to Ash’s championship, but it definitely serves as a great encapsulation of just how far Ash and Pikachu have come since their journey began over 20 years ago. For the first time, Ash isn’t ending an era of the series with a loss and he gets to hold his head high as he heads into the next iteration of the series.

That’s probably why Pokemon: The Series, currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan, is such a groundbreaking era of the series rebooting things by featuring every region in the franchise thus far instead of just the new region, Galar. Ash has already been a champion, so the scope of the anime has to change going forward.

Along with every region in the franchise, the new anime will have two protagonists. The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all. So Ash won’t be the only focus of the anime series going forward, and maybe might even be phasing out of the franchise in general now that he’s achieved his goal of becoming champion.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer, and Daiki Yamashita has been confirmed as the voice of Gou.