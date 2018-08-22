‘Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon’ Makes Startling Altaria Reveal

The newest Pokemon anime series based on the Sun and Moon games in the franchise has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans based on the twist it makes to character design. But maybe this latest twist is a bit too far.

Altaria, the majestic Flying/Dragon type Pokemon that looks like a fluffy peacock revealed a strange new look as the series showed what’s just under all of the fluff.

After Ash and the gang went to a hot spring, each of them emerged refreshed and relaxed. Altaria might have been just a bit too relaxed as the fluff on its body was soaked, and revealed a skinnier form underneath. As the fluff receded and clung to its body, Lillie questions whether or not it’s still Altaria as it looks like a completely different Pokemon.

Fan reaction to the new look has been hilariously mixed, ranging from some fans outright arguing it’s a “cursed image,” others finding the new look cute, and some fans even noting that Altaria’s skinnier form resembles a roast chicken. Regardless, fans didn’t expect to see an Altaria in this way, and it’s one of the many reasons people have been drawn to the Sun and Moon anime.

Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon has gained notoriety for the major shift in animation style from the previous entries in the franchise. Along with a retooling giving the anime more of a slice-of-life vibe, the resulting cameos from favorite Pokemon and characters are all the more appreciated in a word that has more fun with how it animates its characters.

