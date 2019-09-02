New Pokemon Anime Preview Teases the Alola League Finals

Whether or not fans agree with Ash’s controversial rise through the Alola League, he’s made it all the way to the finals in the Pokemon Sun and Moon anime. Now that he’s “surpassed” his rival Hau and Team Skull’s Guzma, it’s time for him to take on Gladion in the final match of the Alola Pokemon League. With the Pokemon anime gearing up for whatever major shake up is going to take place next with the next generation of the Pokemon games, Ash’s adventures in the Alolan region are soon coming to an end.

But things are coming to an explosive end by the looks at the next episode of the anime series as the preview for Episode 138 of the series sees Ash and Pikachu in a heated battle against Gladion and his Silvally.

Episode 138 of the series is titled “The Finals! Ultimate Rival Showdown!” and will put Ash’s Alola team to the real test. Ash barely got passed Hau in the semifinals of the League, and only made it to the finals on a technicality, so fans are wondering just how well he’ll do against his true rival of the series. Given Ash’s track record throughout his League challenges thus far, the odds aren’t very good. But there’s also some chance he’ll win.

The Alola League has been a much different league than seen in franchise past, and this is a reflection of how different Sun and Moon has been overall. Ash’s team going into the league didn’t seem like the greatest before the tournament began, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that Ash has a much better fighting chance. If the anime series really is getting a massive reboot for its next iteration, Ash going out on top of an official league would be a good send off.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alola League arc is almost at an end! Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”