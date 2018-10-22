‘Pokemon’s Spooky New Preview Turns Ash Into a Puppet

It’s the spooky Halloween season, and even Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is getting in on all of the terrifying fun with a ghostly special episode putting Ash and his friends in some scary predicamens.

Ash and the others will be working on haunted house with Acerola, but things suddenly take a turn and Ash and the others turn into puppets.

By the looks of things, Acerola was going to put together a pretty standard haunted house, but soon the ghost Pokemon have a little fun of their own and run amok. There are tons of trippy visuals, and what was supposed to be a regular haunted house suddenly becomes a lot more scary.

It’s unclear in the preview how Ash and the others are turned into puppets to be controlled by a nearby Banette, but it could just be another one of the many strange things happening in this new haunted house. It’s fun to see Pokemon get into the spirit of the October season, and gives a chance for many of the series’ ghost Pokemon to make an appearance when they normally would not get an opportunity in the anime to do so.

One of the most fondly remembered episodes of the anime’s original run had Ash on a side adventure with Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar in Lavender Town, and if this spooky new episode shares the same dark and fun vibe then fans will be in for a great time!

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”